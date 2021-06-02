EC Fire Department
A report of dispatched and canceled call en route in the 100 block of Eyrie Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 25.
A report of pubic service call in the 1100 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 25.
A report of service call in the 200 block of Adams Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 26.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1610 block of Camellia Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 26.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 800 block of Washington Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 26.
A report of call for service in the 100 block of Ida Acres, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of lock-in on Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of emergency medical service in the 900 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1200 block of Overman Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of gas leak on Park Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of service call in the 300 block of Ensanada Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of service call in the 600 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 710 block of Richardson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 800 block of Dance Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27.
A report of emergency medical service in the 800 block of Cohoon Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of unauthorized burning in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 700 block of Fleetwood Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of brush fire in the 120 block of Franklin Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of lock-out in the 1000 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Springvale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 29.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 29.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation in the 2100 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 29.
A report of electrical wiring, equipment problem in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 30.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 2100 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 30.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1740 block of Lobell Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 30.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1010 block of Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 30.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 30.
A report of road, freight or transport vehicle fire in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 620 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 1500 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31.
A report of no incident found upon arrival in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31.