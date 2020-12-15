An overheated motor was reported Dec. 8 in the 10 block of Fine Arts Way, on the Elizabeth City State University campus.
A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported Dec. 8 in the 330 block of Paxton St., Elizabeth City.
A call for service that involved removing a hazard was reported Dec. 8 in the 1200 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
A cooking fire contained to container was reported Dec. 8 in the 100 block of Quail Run, Elizabeth City.
A good intent call that involved removal of a hazard was reported Dec. 8 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City.