EC Fire Department
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 390 block of E. Church Street, Feb. 1.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 800 block of Maple Street, Feb. 1.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Feb. 1.
Responded to a call for service in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Feb. 2.
Responded to residential structure fire in the 1400 block of River Road, Feb. 3.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of N. Water Street, Feb. 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, Feb. 3.
Responded to motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 500 block of Edge Street, Feb. 3.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 700 block of Bunnells Avenue, Feb. 3.
Responded to fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway,. Feb. 3.
Responded to arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 100 block of Wilson Street, Feb. 4.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Feb. 4.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1190 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Feb. 4.
Responded to call for service in the 1410 block of Hanover Street, Feb. 4.
