Fire officials say the cause of a house fire Thursday evening on East Burgess Street appears to be accidental.
The family was not home at the time of the fire but three of the family’s pets died in the blaze.
The Elizabeth City Fire Department was dispatched around 9:23 p.m. to the reported house fire at 202 E. Burgess Street, according to a fire department press release.
At the scene, firefighters observed fire in the rear of the home. A second fire alarm was called out, which prompted the response by the South Camden Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard’s base fire department.
The fire was contained to the rear of the home, but caused heat and smoke damage throughout. While none of the home’s occupants were home at the time of the fire, three of the family’s dogs died as a result of smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental, according to the fire department.
Other assisting agencies included the Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.