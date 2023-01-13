EC Fire Department
Responded to emergency medical service in the 610 block of Hull Street, Dec. 23.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
EC Fire Department
Responded to emergency medical service in the 610 block of Hull Street, Dec. 23.
Responded to good intent call in the 500 block of Madrin Street, Dec. 23.
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1240 block of N. Road Street, Dec. 23.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Dec. 24.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1240 block of N. Road Street, Dec. 24.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Dec. 24.
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, Dec. 24.
Responded to smoke detector activation in the 1720 block of City Center Boulevard, Dec. 24.
Responded to sprinkler activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Dec. 24.
Responded to brush fire in the 120 block of Pailin Creek Road, Dec. 24.
Responded to cooking fire, confined to the container in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, Dec. 24.
Responded to incinerator overload in the 400 block of E. Burgess Street, Dec. 25.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Dec. 25.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Dec. 25.
Responded to overheated motor in the 200 block of Golf Club Drive, Dec. 25.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 530 block of Watercrest Circle, Dec. 25.
Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Dec. 25.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 3810 block of Waterside Drive, Dec. 25.
Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Dec. 25.
Responded to gas or natural gas leak in the 700 block of Agawam Street, Dec. 25.
Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17, Dec. 25.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.