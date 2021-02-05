EC Fire Department
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 300 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1770 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 1720 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of building fire in the 700 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1290 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of Cedar Point Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of hazardous condition in the 900 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.