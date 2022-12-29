Fire Department responds to smoke detector activation From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Dec 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Dec. 6.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 800 block of Boston Avenue, Dec. 6.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Jordan Plaza, Dec. 6.Responded to motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on S. Hughes Boulevard, Dec. 7.Responded to lock-in in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Dec. 8.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1600 block of Brookridge Drive, Dec. 8.Responded to public service assistance in the 300 block of W. Cypress Street, Dec. 8.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Mill End Court, Dec. 8.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 510 block of Edge Street, Dec. 8.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Dec. 9.Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Dec. 9.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1410 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Dec. 9.Responded to call for service in the 1910 block of Weeksville Road, Dec. 9.Responded to system malfunction in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Dec. 10.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Dec. 10.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Dec. 10.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1410 block of Nelson Street, Dec. 10.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Dec. 10.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Water Street, Dec. 10.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1190 block of Toxey Road, Dec. 11.Responded to lock-out in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Dec. 11.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 510 block of Shepard Street, Dec. 11.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 100 block of Fort Bragg Drive, Dec. 12.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Dec. 12.Responded to call for service in the 1600 block of Crescent Drive, Dec. 12.Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Dec. 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Block Ems Highway Smoke Detector Activation Assistance Crew Fire Department Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesVirginia sex offense fugitive nabbed in Currituck after chasePatrol: Driver killed after vehicle strikes house, catches fireEC gang member who sold nearly 4½ pounds of cocaine in area gets 10 years in fed prisonTree smashes carPact gives ECSU police jurisdiction beyond campusCity declares state of emergency ahead of arctic cold frontMan held in Summerfield shooting now charged with murderEC man dies after truck overturns on Northside RoadCurrituck eyes buying 225 acres in Powells PointFailure to reduce speed: Hertford motorist cited for school bus collision Images