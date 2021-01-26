EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2620 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 300 block of Kristin Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 820 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of cooking fire, contained to the container in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of building fire in the 190 block of Rebellion Point Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 500 block of Spellman Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 610 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 100 block of Green Run Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 22.