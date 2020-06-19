EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1700 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 9.
A report of brush fire in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, was turned in June 9.
A call for service in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 9.
A report of cooking fire, confined to container, in the 200 block of Jessup Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 10.
A report of lock out in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 10.
A call for public service in the 700 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on West Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the in the 120 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of vehicle fire in the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on West Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew on Hanover Street, Elizabeth City, was turned June 12.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1600 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned June 12.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1900 block of Ulster Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 13.
A report of malicious, mischievous false calls in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of false alarm, false call in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15.
A call for service in the 300 block of Culpepper Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15.