EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 11.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 160 block of Pelican Pointe, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 910 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of cooking fire, confined to the kitchen in the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of fuel burner/boiler malfunction in the 110 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of call for service in the 700 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of brush fire in the 900 block of Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 13.
A report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 14.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 810 block of Price Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 15.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 15.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Madrin Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 15.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 100 block of Grandview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 16.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 700 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 16.
A report of good intent call in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 16.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 16.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1810 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 17.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 960 block of Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 17.
A report of unspecified incident in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 18.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 18.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 510 block of Millbrooke Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 27.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 620 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 27.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned April 27.