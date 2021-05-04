Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BERTIE... GATES...CHOWAN...NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN... WESTERN PERQUIMANS...HERTFORD...SOUTHERN ISLE OF WIGHT...AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES...THE WESTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE... THE CITY OF FRANKLIN...THE CITY OF PORTSMOUTH AND THE CITY OF SUFFOLK... At 648 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Zuni to near Aulander. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Franklin, Ahoskie, Windsor, Hertford, Aulander, Gatesville, Ryland, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Sunbury, Downtown Norfolk, Downtown Suffolk, Holland, Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Gates and Winton. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.