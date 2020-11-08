EC Fire Department
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 130 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 25.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 400 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of alarm system activation in the 3630 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of overheated motor in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A call for service in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of rescue or EMS standby on Knobbs Creek Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1120 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 110 block of Lowry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 27.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 700 block of Richardson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 27.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Brockridge Run, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 1510 block of Hopkins Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1070 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 310 block of S. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of carbon monoxide activation due to malfunction in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 29.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 29.
A report of system malfunction in the 1000 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 29.
A report of hazardous condition in the 100 block of Farm Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 30.
A report of dispatched asset and then recalled en route in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 30.