EC Fire Department
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Brockridge Run, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 1510 block of Hopkins Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1070 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 310 block of S. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of carbon monoxide activation due to malfunction in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 29.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 29.
A report of system malfunction in the 1000 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 29.
A report of hazardous condition in the 100 block of Farm Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 30.
A report of dispatched asset and then recalled en route in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 30.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 30.
A call for service in the 510 block of Magnolia Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 30.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 100 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 4000 block of Apollo Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 300 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 910 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 2.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 2.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 2.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 100 block of Tucker Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 3.
A report of city alarm system, malicious call in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 3.
A report of city alarm system, malicious call in the 1500 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 3.
A report of cooking fire, confined to the container in the 1710 block of Lexington Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 3.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of Horner Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 4.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 4.
A call for service in the 500 block of Raven Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 4.
A report of gas leak in the 200 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 5.
A report of lock out in the 700 block of S. Adams Landing Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 5.
A report of building fire in the 400 block of N. Martin L. King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 5.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 310 block of Cedar Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 6.