EC Fire Department
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 740 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 15.
A report of smoke scare or odor of smoke in the 1400 block of Church Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 910 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 18.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 500 block of Madrin Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 18.
A report of removal of victims from stalled elevator in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 18.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 800 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of attempted burning, illegal action in the 500 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 20.
A report of unspecified incident in the 690 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 20.
A report of unspecified incident in the 200 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 20.