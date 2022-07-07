firecalls Chris Day Chris Day Author email Jul 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1200 block of Harris Drive, June 19.Responded to fire in the 810 block of Beech Street, June 19.Responded to the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway but no incident found, June 20.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 20.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1500 block of River Road, June 20.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 20.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1000 block of Hunnicut Avenue, June 20.Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Capital Trace, June 21.Responded to heat from short circuit wiring in the 770 block of Trinkaloe Road, June 21.Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 110 block of Capital Trace, June 21.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1820 block of River Road, June 22.Responded to the 400 block of Tatem Lane but canceled en route, June 22.Responded to gas leak in the 800 block of Broomfield, June 22.Responded to fire in the 110 block of Rich Boulevard, June 23.Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 15 South, June 23.Responded to lock-in in the 610 block of Hull Drive, June 24.Responded to service call in the 100 block of Fort Bragg Drive, June 24.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 110 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 24.Responded to smoke or odor removal in the 3880 block on Conlon Way, June 24.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, June 24. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Block Ems Highway Injury Crew Motor Vehicle Accident Road Chris Day Author email Follow Chris Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLocal man charged with felony hit-and-run in pedestrian's deathPatrol: Pasquotank pedestrian killed by hit-run driverJohnie Gregory Truck Bodies has new ownerProperty owned by Rivers scheduled for courthouse saleKirby gives school board ultimatum on discipline policyCollision on N. Road StreetTradition: State champion Pirates with load of generational connectionsRiver's Landing sewage woes: City: 2 apartments unfit for occupancyEdenton's fireworks show up in the airBurns' fame as 'Mr. Biscuits' rising at Belcross Biscuit Images