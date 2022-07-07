EC Fire Department

Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1200 block of Harris Drive, June 19.

Responded to fire in the 810 block of Beech Street, June 19.

Responded to the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway but no incident found, June 20.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 20.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1500 block of River Road, June 20.

Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 20.

Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1000 block of Hunnicut Avenue, June 20.

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Capital Trace, June 21.

Responded to heat from short circuit wiring in the 770 block of Trinkaloe Road, June 21.

Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 110 block of Capital Trace, June 21.

Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1820 block of River Road, June 22.

Responded to the 400 block of Tatem Lane but canceled en route, June 22.

Responded to gas leak in the 800 block of Broomfield, June 22.

Responded to fire in the 110 block of Rich Boulevard, June 23.

Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 15 South, June 23.

Responded to lock-in in the 610 block of Hull Drive, June 24.

Responded to service call in the 100 block of Fort Bragg Drive, June 24.

Responded to false alarm or false call in the 110 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 24.

Responded to smoke or odor removal in the 3880 block on Conlon Way, June 24.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, June 24.