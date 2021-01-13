EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of outside rubbish fire in the 1010 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Beau Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of gas leak in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.