EC Fire Department
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 800 block of Roanoke Avenue, Aug. 8.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 8:52 pm
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 800 block of Roanoke Avenue, Aug. 8.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1710 block of N. Road Street, Aug. 8.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Aug. 8.
Responded to watercraft rescue in the 500 block of Whitehall Road, Camden, Aug. 8.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Aug. 9.
Responded to building fire in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle, Aug. 9.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 30 block of Hollwell Drive, Aug. 9.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 110 block of Chesterfield Drive, Aug. 9.
Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 100 block of Kingswood Boulevard, Aug. 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1790 block of Weeksville Road, Aug. 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Jones Avenue, Aug. 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 200 block of S. Road Street, Aug. 10.
Responded to cooking fire, confined to container in the 410 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Aug. 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Aug. 11.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 11.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollwell Drive, Aug. 12.
