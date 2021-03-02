A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 19.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 100 block of Whitehurst Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 20.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of service call in the 910 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 500 block of W. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 22.
A report of gas leak, natural gas in the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 23.