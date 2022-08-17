Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
EC Fire Department
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 400 block of Walnut Street, Aug. 1.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 400 block of Walnut Street, Aug. 2.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1400 block of N. Road Street, Aug. 2.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Glade Street, Aug. 2.
Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 20 block of Arena Drive, Aug. 2.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Enterprise Drive, Aug. 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Aug. 3.
Responded to mobile property fire in the 800 block of Maple Street, Aug. 3.
Responded to special type of incident in the 1510 block of Emerald Lake Circle, Aug. 4.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, Aug. 4.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 4.
Responded to emergency medical service in the 1400 block of River Road, Aug. 4.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 4.
Responded to alarm system due to malfunction in the 100 block of Pleasant Drive, Aug. 4.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 4.
Responded to lock-out in the 110 block of Lady Francis Way, Aug. 4.
Responded to fire in portable building in the 800 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Aug. 5.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Road Street, Aug. 5.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Zack Circle, Aug. 5.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Aug. 6.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Aug. 6.
Responded to person in distress in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, Aug. 6.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 700 block of Second Street, Aug. 7.
Responded to call for service in the 130 block of Summerfield Drive, Aug. 7.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 430 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Aug. 7.
Responded to mobile property fire in the 1320 block of Morrisette Avenue, Aug. 7.
