EC Fire Department
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 15.
A report of natural gas leak in the 10 block of Science Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 15.
A report of unspecified incident in the 110 block of Burlington Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 15.
A report of unintentional transmission of an alarm in the 1400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 15.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1320 block of Hoggard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 16.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 23.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 23.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 24.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 720 block of Richardson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 24.
A report of natural gas leak in the 510 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Summerfield Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 25.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 26.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 26.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Capital Trace, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of system malfunction in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of house fire in the 1010 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of lock-out in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.