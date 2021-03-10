EC Fire Department
A report of service call in the 200 block of W. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1250 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 28.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1400 block Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of false alarm in the 910 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 400 block of Pineview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of emergency medical service in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of call for service in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of rescue, EMS incident in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 2.
A report of unspecified incident in the 800 block of Robinson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 2.
A report of rescue, EMS incident in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 2.
A report of medical assistance, EMS assist in the 800 block of Robinson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 2.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 670 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 2.
A report of good intent call in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 3.