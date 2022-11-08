EC Fire Department
Responded to passenger vehicle fire in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Oct. 24.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
EC Fire Department
Responded to passenger vehicle fire in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Oct. 24.
Responded to municipal alarm system in the 3890 block of Waterside Drive, Oct. 24.
Responded to 3800 block of Conlon Way but canceled en route, Oct. 24.
Responded to lock-out in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Oct. 24.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 860 block of Westway Street, Oct. 24.
Responded to cooking fire, contained to container in the 1600 block of Ulster Drive, Oct. 25.
Responded to good intent call on Thunder Road, Oct. 25.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Oct. 26.
Responded to smoke or odor removal in the 1420 block of N. Road Street, Oct. 26.
Responded to alarm system activation in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Oct. 27.
Responded to passenger vehicle fire on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Oct. 27.
Responded to trapped by power lines in the 1200 block of Halstead Boulevard, Oct. 27.
Responded to unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Brite Avenue, Oct. 27.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 890 block of Shillingtown Road, Oct. 27.
Responded to the 100 block of Rosedale Drive but canceled en route, Oct. 28.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Oct. 28.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1110 block of Perquimans Avenue, Oct. 29.
Responded to rescue, EMS, possible overdose in the 1700 block of Wesley Drive, Oct. 29.
Responded to alarm system activation in the 100 block of Pailin Creek Road, Oct. 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Brooks Avenue, Oct. 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Oct. 30.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Oct. 30.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 800 block of Beech Street, Oct. 30.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.