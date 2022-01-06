EC Fire Department
A report of lock-out in the 710 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of animal rescue in the 100 block of Grandview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of Agawam Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 130 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of assist police or other governmental agency in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of malicious, mischievous call on Mill Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of emergency medical service in the 1240 block of Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of extrication of victim(s) from vehicle in the 800 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of emergency medical service in the 700 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of service call on Queen Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of assist police or other governmental agency in the 220 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1010 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident on Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of Agawam Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 500 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Goodwin Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of building fire in the 300 block of Lance Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.