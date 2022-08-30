firecalls Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to EMS call in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 15.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on E. Main Street, Aug. 15.Responded to watercraft rescue in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Aug. 15.Responded to carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 910 block of N. Poindexter Street, Aug. 15.Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 410 block of McArthur Drive, Aug. 15.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Aug. 16.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Aug. 16.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Aug. 16.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Aug. 16.Responded to grass fire in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Aug. 16.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Aug. 16.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 16.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Aug. 16.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 800 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Aug. 17.Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Aug. 17.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 17.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 17.Responded to carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 1310 block of Horner Street, Aug. 18.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 18.Responded to call for service in the 210 block of Simpson Street, Aug. 18.Responded to call for service in the 300 block of E. Burgess Street, Aug. 18.Responded to alarm system activation in the 200 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Aug. 18.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1500 block of River Road, Aug. 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Block Activation Highway Alarm System Overdose Assistance Motor Vehicle Carbon Monoxide Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police investigating fatal shooting of local manHertford's S-Bridge won't open to traffic on SaturdayPetco, Starbucks, church eye EC sitesHerringbone restaurant to open Nov. 19Camden students return for new year; Stinson replaces Lazar as principal at Grandy PrimaryECSU student injured in car repair accident on campusCouncil eyes hiring Steinburg as city lobbyistFive 'Must See' places in Bertie CountyTwiddy named Fulbright Fellow, studying in AustraliaCelebrating town and gown: Rivers hosts event for students at park Images