Elizabeth City Fire
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 100 block of Genoa Drive, May 20.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Creek Road, May 20.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, May 20.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, May 20.
Responded to mobile property fire in the 600 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, May 21.
Responded to chemical spill or leak on S. Hughes Boulevard, May 21.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, May 21.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Capital Trace, May 21.
Responded to unauthorized burning in the 710 block of Fleetwood Street, May 22.
Responded to S. McMorrine Street but canceled en route, May 22.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1900 block of Providence Road, May 22.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 100 block of N. Griffin Street, May 22.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 600 block of Duchess Lane, May 22.
Responded to good intent call in the 100 block of Mackey Drive, May 23.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1200 block of Overman Circle, May 23.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, May 23.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of River Road, May 24.
Responded to 3800 block of Patrick Way but canceled en route, May 24.
Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1010 block of Consolidated Road, May 24.
Responded to call for service in the 500 block of N. Water Street, May 24.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1900 block of Johnson Road, May 25.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, May 26.
Responded to good intent call in the 1000 block of Park Street, May 26.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 950 block of Thunder Road, May 26.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Elizabeth Street, May 26.
Responded to false alarm or false all in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, May 26.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1700 block of River Road, May 27.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 600 block of Duchess Lane, May 27.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, May 27.
Responded to emergency medical service in the 100 block of Graves Avenue, May 27.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 400 block of Osprey Cove, May 28.
Responded to system malfunction in the 400 block of Osprey Cove, May 28.
Responded to the 100 block of Roscoe Drive but canceled en route, May 28.
Responded to cooking fire, fire confined to container in the 600 block of Brown Street, May 28.
Responded to severe weather or natural disaster (fallen tree) in the 1100 block of W. Williams Circle, May 28.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1200 block of Harris Drive, May 30.
Responded to the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South but canceled en route, May 30.
Responded to special outside fire in the 1800 block of Sanford Drive, May 30.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Peartree Road, May 31.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 210 block of E. Broad Street, May 31.
Responded to the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway but was canceled en route, May 31.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, may 31.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 520 block of Shepard Street, May 31.
Responded to service call in t he 1600 block of Lexington Drive, June 1.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, June 2.
Responded to the 1840 block of West City Drive but was canceled en route, June 2.
Responded to lock-in in the 610 block of Hull Drive, June 2.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, June 2.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, June 2.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1400 block of Peartree Road, June 2.
Responded to extrication of victim(s) from vehicle on Edgewood Drive, June 3.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, June 3.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 210 block of E. Broad Street, June 3.
Responded to service call in the 900 block of Selby Road, June 3.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 610 block of Alton Street, June 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Martin Luther King Drive, June 4.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 2210 block of Meads Street, June 4.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, June 4.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 400 block of Tatem Lane, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1200 block of Overman Circle, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 300 block of E. Broad Street, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 600 block of Keel Way, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 30 block of Mabine, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 3870 block of Conlon Way, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 900 block of Herrington Road, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1500 block of Main Street Extended, June 6.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 3510 block of Union Street, June 6.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Speed Street, June 6.