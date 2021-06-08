EC Fire Department
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 600 block of Ray Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1.
A report of cooking fire confined to kitchen in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1.
A report of special type of incident in the 100 block of Galera Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 1.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 200 block of Carver Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 2.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of oil or other combustible liquid spill in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 300 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of service call in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 300 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 1310 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1500 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with on injuries in the 400 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Tanglewood Parkway Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 520 block Liberator Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 5.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 5.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 6.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 610 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 6.