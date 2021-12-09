EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1410 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 10.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.
A report of lock-in in the 1640 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of Winston Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extension, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1000 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 12.
A report of steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke in the 500 block of S.Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1100 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 13.
A report of grass fire on Sand Pitt Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 13.
A report of extrication, rescue in the 1700 block of Aydlett Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 190 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden, was turned in Nov. 13.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 200 block of Joanna Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 13.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1210 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 13.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 14.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 1300 block of Eastway Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 14.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 3510 block of Great Island Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2590 block of U.S. Highway Bypass, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 15.
A report of service in the 510 block of Grandview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 15.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 210 block of Harrell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 15.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 16.