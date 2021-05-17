EC Fire Department
A report of unit dispatched and canceled en route in the 800 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 260 block of Gulfstream Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1010 block of Hunter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 5.
A report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition on Wilson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May. 5
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1210 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 6.
A report of call for service in the 1200 block of Byrd Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 6.
A report of call for service in the 510 block of Watercrest Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 6.
A report of call for service in the 910 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 7.
A report of cooking fire, confined to container in the 900 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 7.
A report of natural gas leak in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 110 block of Mackey Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.