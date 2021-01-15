EC Fire Department
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 600 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 31.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 31.
A report of malicious, mischievous false call in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 31.
A report of extrication of victim from vehicle in the 1190 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 31.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 720 block of Richardson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 2.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1000 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 2.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1190 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 3.
A report of unspecified incident in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.