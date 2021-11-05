EC Fire Department
A report of malicious, mischievous call in the 1400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 23.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 23.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 23.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 24.
A report of hazardous condition on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1410 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 24.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 25.
A report of call for service in the 700 block of Madison Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 110 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 25.
A report of good intent call in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 25.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 26.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 910 block of Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 26.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation in the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 200 block of W. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 27.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 12.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 12.
A call canceled while in transit to the 100 block of Beechwood Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 12.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3130 block of Main Street Extension, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 13.
A call for service to the 100 block of Beechwood Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 14.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1520 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 14.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 610 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1710 block of Lexington Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1210 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 2010 block of Cedar Point Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 15.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 600 block of York Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 16.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 16.
A report of vehicle lock-out in the 1400 block of W, Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 16.
A report passenger vehicle fire in the 110 block of E. Ward Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 16.
A report smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 17.
A report watercraft rescue in the 500 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 17.
A report rescue, EMS incident, other in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 17.
A report motor vehicle accident with injuries on Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 18.
A report medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 200 block of Starboard Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 18.
A report grass fire in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 18.
A report smoke detector activation, no fire in the 800 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 18.
A report false alarm or false call in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 18.
A report rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 19.