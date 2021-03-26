EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of no incident found on arrival in the 500 block of E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of unspecified incident in the 800 block of N. McPherson Crossing, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1410 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 12.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 12.
A report of unspecified incident in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 2580 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 13.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of W. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 13.
A report of building fire in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 14.
A report of false alarm or false alarm call in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 14.