EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 7.
A report of flammable liquid spill in the 420 block of McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 7.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 210 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 7.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 8.
A report of brush fire in the 620 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 8.
A report of alarm system activation in the 110 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 9.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 210 block of N. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 9.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 600 block of Walston Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 9.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 400 block of Calvert Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 9.
A report of removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator in the 500 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 10.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 10.