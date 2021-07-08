EC Fire Department
A report of lock-in in the 1100 block of Weeks Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Capital Trace, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Osprey Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of removal of victims from stuck elevator in the 1500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 2100 block of Forest Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Derby Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of service call in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1900 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 24.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS in the 610 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.