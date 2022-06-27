firecalls Chris Day Chris Day Author email Jun 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 220 block of E. Broad Street, June 10.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Jones Avenue, June 10.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, June 11.Responded to outside rubbish fire in the 910 block of Jones Avenue, June 11.Responded to removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, June 11.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on Boston Avenue, June 11.Responded to Perkins Lane but no incident found on scene, June 11.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1600 block of Penny Drive, June 11.Responded to building fire in the 100 block of Powell Court, June 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ems Penny Drive Crew Block Building Industry Incident Assist Overdose Chris Day Author email Follow Chris Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJ.D. Lewis to buy waterfront EC Milling buildingWooten: EC police involved in planning Brown operationPolice probe woman's death at Riverbreeze MHPLocal talent represented on 2022 SteamersDowntown Sears store will close June 22Camden Man evaluated after threatening to jump off US 17 overpass bridgeLocal high schools recognize valedictorians, salutatoriansPasquotank sheriff's office investigating alleged rapeTeen injured in four-wheeler accidentPasquotank accepts offer to sell Dare tract for $4.5M Images