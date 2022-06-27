EC Fire Department

Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 220 block of E. Broad Street, June 10.

Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Jones Avenue, June 10.

Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, June 11.

Responded to outside rubbish fire in the 910 block of Jones Avenue, June 11.

Responded to removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, June 11.

Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on Boston Avenue, June 11.

Responded to Perkins Lane but no incident found on scene, June 11.

Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1600 block of Penny Drive, June 11.

Responded to building fire in the 100 block of Powell Court, June 11.