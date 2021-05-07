EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 18.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 18.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 510 block of Millbrooke Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 27.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 620 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 27.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned April 27.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 28.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 28.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Chadburn Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 28.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1900 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 29.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 29.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 200 block of Renaissance Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 29.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 100 block of Ida Acres, Elizabeth City, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 29.
A report of good intent call in the 900 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 30.
A report of grass fire in the 3830 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 30.
A report of passenger vehicle fire on Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 30.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 100 block of Big Daddy Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 30.
A report of lock-out in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 2.
A report of EMS class, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 2.
A report of good intent call in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 2.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1110 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 3.