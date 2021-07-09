EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 30 block of the Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A report of oil or combustible liquid spill in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A report of fire in the 400 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26.
A report of rescue, EMS incident in the 210 block of Rosecroft Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.