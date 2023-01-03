EC Fire Department
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Water Street, Dec. 10.
Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1190 block of Toxey Road, Dec. 11.
Responded to lock-out in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Dec. 11.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 510 block of Shepard Street, Dec. 11.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 100 block of Fort Bragg Drive, Dec. 12.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Dec. 12.
Responded to call for service in the 1600 block of Crescent Drive, Dec. 12.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Dec. 13.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Dec. 13.
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1920 block of Rivershore Road, Dec. 13.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Roundtree Drive, Dec. 13.
Responded to alarms system sounded due to malfunction in the 1700 block of River Road, Dec. 14.
Responded to vehicle fire in the 400 block of S. Griffin Street, Dec. 14.
Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious or false alarm in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Dec. 15.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 200 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Dec. 15.
Responded to call for service in the 200 block of Renaissance Circle, Dec. 15.
Responded to EMS call excluding vehicle accident on Weeksville Road, Dec. 15.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Dec. 16.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Harney Street, Dec. 16.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Dec. 16.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Dec. 16.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Forest Park Road, Dec. 16.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident in the 1400 block of River Road, Dec. 16.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Ashe Street, Dec. 17.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Dec. 17.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment issue in the 100 block of Emily Street, Dec. 17.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 510 block of Roundtree Drive, Dec. 18.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 300 block of Forest Park Road, Dec. 18.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 110 block of S. Griffin Street, Dec. 18.
Responded to extrication of victim(s) from vehicle in the 800 block of Forest Park Road, Dec. 18.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Dec. 19.
Responded to carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 1300 block of Herrington Road, Dec. 19.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Dec. 19.