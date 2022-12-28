firecalls Chris Day Chris Day Author email Dec 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1400 block of Main Street Extended, Dec. 1.Responded to alarms system sounded due to malfunction in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Dec. 1.Responded to arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Highland Avenue, Dec. 1.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Dec. 1.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Maple Street, Dec. 1.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Grice Street, Dec. 1.Responded to emergency medical service in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Dec. 1.Responded to building fire in the 500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Dec. 1.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 900 block of Agawam Street, Dec. 1.Responded to steam, other gas mistaken for smoke in the 420 block of Pritchard Street, Dec. 2.Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 2120 block of Eleuthera Way, Dec. 2.Responded to passenger vehicle fire in the 1240 block of N. Road Street, Dec. 2.Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Dec. 3.Responded to the 320 block of Planters Run but was canceled en route, Dec. 3.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of Fifth Street, Dec. 3.Responded to the 120 block of Red Maple Drive but was canceled en route, Dec. 3.Responded to hazardous condition in the 1720 block of Uncle Buddy Drive, Dec. 3.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Dec. 3.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Dec. 4.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1200 block of Park Drive, Dec. 4.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Dec. 4.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of River Road, Dec. 4.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 2360 block of Delia Drive, Dec. 5.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Dec. 5.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Dec. 5.Responded to call for service on N. Road Street, Dec. 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ems Block Highway Assistance Buddy Drive N. Road Street Motor Vehicle Lifting Chris Day Author email Follow Chris Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPatrol: Driver killed after vehicle strikes house, catches fireVirginia sex offense fugitive nabbed in Currituck after chaseMan held in Summerfield shooting now charged with murderEC gang member who sold nearly 4½ pounds of cocaine in area gets 10 years in fed prisonTree smashes carCity declares state of emergency ahead of arctic cold frontEC man dies after truck overturns on Northside RoadPact gives ECSU police jurisdiction beyond campusAnnual tree inspires Ballard's BridgeCurrituck eyes buying 225 acres in Powells Point Images