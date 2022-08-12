firecalls Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to water problem in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, July 29.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Road Street, July 29.Responded to attempted burning, illegal action in the 1300 block of Park Drive, July 30.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, July 30.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, July 30.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1110 block of E. Williams Circle, July 31.Responded to arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 1220 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, July 31.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, July 31.Responded to alarms system activation, no fire in the 110 block of Golf Club Drive, July 31.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 1.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 1.Responded to building structure weakened or collapsed in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 1.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 140 block of Ranch Drive, Aug. 1.Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 400 block of Walnut Street, Aug. 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Block City Planning Electronics Activation Alarm System Injury Accident Motor Vehicle N. Road Street Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJames steps down as EC police chiefEmerald Lake Apartments fire displaces 23 residentsWooten, Weiss picked for ECPPS boardSchool board adopts discipline policy, Kirby and Basnight objectNEAAAT begins new year with 759 studentsWooten to host Robinson for Sept. school safety eventOfficials mum on why police chief stepped downReport: Some Pasquotank areas could see 2 feet of sea level riseTrucks stuck at monument plaza causes issuesCurrituck woman wins $150K in NC lottery Images