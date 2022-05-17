EC Fire Department
Responded to outside rubbish fire in the 300 block of Pine Lake Drive, April 26.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Barnhill Road, April 26.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Towers Drive, April 26.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, April 26.
Responded to carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 130 block of Chancey Drive, April 27.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, April 27.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1010 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, April 28.
Responded to brush fire in the 400 block of Walnut Street, April 28.
Responded to a lock-out in the 1900 block of W. Main Street Extended, April 28.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 30 block of Towers Drive, April 28.
Responded to outside equipment fire in the 140 block of Knobbs Creek Drive, April 28.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, April 29.
Dispatched and canceled en route to the 1140 block of N. Road Street, April 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 570 block of S. Water Street, April 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, April 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of City Center Boulevard, April 29.
Responded to accident, potential accident in the 410 block of Elcinoca Drive, April 29.
Responded to building fire in the 400 block of Princess Anne Circle, April 30.
Responded to gas leak in the 1200 block of W. Williams Circle, April 30.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, April 30.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1620 block of Midgett Drive, April 30.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, April 30.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1620 block of Midgett Drive, May 1.
Responded to building or structure weakened or collapsed in the 1300 block of N. Road Street, May 1.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, May 1.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, May 2.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, May 2.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, May 2.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Cedar Street, May 2.
Responded to brush fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, May 2.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of River Road, May 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Walkers Avenue, May 3.
Responded to gas leak in the 670 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, May 4.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, May 4.
Responded to cooking fire, confined to container in the 110 block of Hyman Circle, May 4.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1500 block of Herrington Road, May 5.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Shepard Street, May 5.