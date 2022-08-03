EC Fire Department
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, July 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, July 12.
Responded to system malfunction in the 1720 block of City Center Boulevard, July 12.
Responded to alarms system sounded due to malfunction in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, July 12.
Responded to unintentional transmission of alarm in the 3880 block of Waterside Drive, July 13.
Responded to the 1500 block of N. Road Street but was canceled en route, July 13.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1400 block of Charlotte Street, July 13.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 210 block of Charles Street, July 13.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 2210 block of Meads Street, July 13.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 110 block of Rich Boulevard, July 13.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Rum Quarter Road, July 14.
