EC Fire Department
Responded to extrication of victim(s) from vehicle on N. Hughes Boulevard, April 5.
Responded to excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 200 block of Carver Street, April 5.
Responded to service call in the 110 block of Oakwood Lane, April 5.
Responded to good intent call on N. Hughes Boulevard, April 5.
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 100 block of Ida Acres, April 6.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of W. Fearing Street, April 6.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1640 block of Halstead Boulevard, April 6.
Responded to removal for victim(s) from stalled elevator in the 1800 block of West City Drive, April 6.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, April 6.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Herrington Road, April 6.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, April 6.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1710 block of Edgewood Drive, April 7.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 300 block of Charles Street, April 7.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 700 block of Parsonage Street, April 8.
Responded to service call in the 700 block of Fleetwood Street, April 8.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, April 9.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose on S. Road Street, April 10.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1030 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, April 10.
Responded to dispatched and canceled call to the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, April 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of Arbutus Street, April 10.
Responded to overpressure rupture, explosion in the 2000 block of Ulster Drive, April 10.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, April 11.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1930 block of Rivershore Road, April 11.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 610 block o S. Hughes Boulevard, April 11.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, April 11.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 400 block of Salem Drive, April 11.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 500 block of S. Water Street, April 12.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, April 12.
Responded to building fire in the 130 block of White Cedar Lane, Camden, April 12.
Responded to local alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, April 12.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, April 12.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Griffin Street, April 12.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Madrin Street, April 12.