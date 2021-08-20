EC Fire Department
A report of service call in the 1000 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 700 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of water and/or ice-related rescue in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1050 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1610 block of Lexington Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of medical assist, EMS crew in the 1610 block of Lexington Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 10.
A call for service in the 710 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 10.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1400 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 10.
A report of lock-out in the 100 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 10.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1510 block of Hopkins Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 11.
A report of medical assist, EMS crew in the 310 block of Burke Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 11.
A report of public service in the 110 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 11.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 11.
A call for service in the 710 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 12.
A report of dispatched and canceled en route in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 530 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 13.
A report of lock-out in the 200 block of Harbor Bay Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 13.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 310 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 13.