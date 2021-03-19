EC Fire Department
A report of natural vegetation fire on Adams Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 10.
A report of service call in the 100 block of Green Run Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Wilson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 10.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 10.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 610 block of Millbrooke Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 10.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of Gaston Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of brush-and-grass mixture fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.