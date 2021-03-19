Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, the Cities of Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, all of Currituck County. * WHEN...Through 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&