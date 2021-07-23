EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13.
A report of call for service in the 900 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 14.
A report of canceled call in the 3140 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 15.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 15.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1090 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 15.
A report of canceled call in the 1010 block of Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 15.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 15.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew, in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 16.
A report of fire in the 200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 16.
A report of gas leak in the 400 block of Interpath Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 16.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1300 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 16.
A report of camper or recreational vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 16.
A report of building fire in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 16.