EC Fire Department
A report of structure fire in the 1320 block of Hoggard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 16.
A report of lifting assistance, assist EMS crew in the 310 block of Roundtree Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 16.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 410 block of Carter Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 17.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 17.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 1200 block of Byrd Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 18.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 18.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1000 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 18.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 100 block of McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 18.