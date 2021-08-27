EC Fire Department
A report of extrication of victim from vehicle in the 710 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 14.
A report of dispatched and canceled en route in the 100 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 14.
A report of good intent call in the 700 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 15.
A report of steam, vapor, fog thought to be smoke in the 2200 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 110 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16.