EC Fire Department
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, July 14.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 900 block of N. Poindexter Street, July 14.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on Flora Street, July 14.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 510 block of E. Main Street, July 14.
Responded to the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard but was canceled en route, July 15.
Responded to lock-out in the 100 block of Mimosa Lane, July 15.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, July 15.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of E. Ward Street, July 15.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 210 block of N. Poindexter Street, July 15.
Responded to building fire in the 910 block of Shillingtown Road, July 15.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, July 15.
Responded to carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 100 block of Sydney Way, July 17.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 910 block of Riverside Avenue, July 17.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1720 block of Ulster Drive, July 18.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, July 19.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, July 20.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1010 block of Consolidated Road, July 20.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 310 block of Locust Street, July 20.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 310 block of Locust Street, July 20.
Responded to call for service in the 510 block of Millbrooke Drive, July 21.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1030 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, July 21.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 880 block of Forest Park Road, July 21.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, July 21.
Responded to arcing, shorted electrical wiring on Peartree Road, July 21.
Responded to gas leak in the 910 block of Fourth Street, July 21.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, July 22.
Responded to carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive, July 22.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1100 block of Azalea Road, July 22.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Conlon Way, July 22.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, July 23.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1700 block of Wesley Drive, July 23.
Responded to gas leak in the 120 block of Matthews Drive, July 24.
Responded to alarm system activation in the 300 block of Bell Street, July 24.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, July 24.
Responded to lock-in in the 1400 block of Penny Drive, July 24.