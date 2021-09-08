EC Fire Department
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 1400 block of College Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 26.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 27.
A report of emergency medical service in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 27.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 910 block of Fourth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 27.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of vehicle lock-out in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 29.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 800 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 29.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 800 block of Agawam Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 29.
A report of outside equipment fire in the 910 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 29.
A report of heat from short circuit wiring in the 1810 block of Darian Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 400 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 520 block of Millbrooke Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30.
A report of malicious, mischievous call in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.