Perquimans 911 received multiple calls for a structure fire, one of which reported dark black smoke coming from the back of the residence around 6:47 p.m. Aug. 8 on Bowketcher Boulevard.
Upon arriving on scene, approximately 40 firefighters, from 4 fire departments worked to contain the fire.
There was no one in the home at the time of the fire. The incident is being investigated by the Perquimans County Fire Marshal and the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
Those departments included: Durants Neck FD, InterCounty FD, Winfall FD, and Hertford FD.
The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, and Albemarle Electric also assisted at the scene. Chief Eure stated that he “appreciated all the support of the departments that were involved and their quick response”.
Chief Robert Eure of Durants Neck Fire Department provided Incident Command per established National Incident Management System (NIMS) guidelines.