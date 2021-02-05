A consolidated elementary school for Black students in Pasquotank County opened 70 years ago and was hailed at the time as a model for other communities in North Carolina.
“Every resident of Pasquotank County should feel proud of the new school,” The Daily Advance stated in an editorial published Feb. 9, 1951. “Especially proud should be the students and their parents because they now have school facilities that match the best in North Carolina. There are few counties that can come close to this county’s set-up.”
The school was known then as the Pasquotank County Negro Consolidated Elementary School, according to newspaper reports from February 1951.
One of the teachers when the school opened was Virginia Perry Jones, a native of Elizabeth City and graduate of Elizabeth City State Teachers College — the forerunner of today’s Elizabeth City State University — who was married to William H. Jones Jr., the school’s first principal.
She taught one of three first-grade classes and had 21 students in her classroom. It was her first job as a teacher.
“I taught all of the subjects,” Jones recalled this week.
Jones said she later earned a master’s degree from New York University. After Pasquotank schools integrated she taught at Weeksville Elementary School and she retired from teaching after 31 years.
She recalled that the new school had an auditorium and a gymnasium and included kindergarten through eighth-grade.
“Every year we had an eighth-grade graduation,” Jones said.
The school had a capacity of 850 students and served Black children from across Pasquotank County. Previously there were separate city and county school districts for Black students.
In the city there was H.L. Trigg School.
But Black children in rural areas attended one-room schoolhouses that had outside toilets and relied for drinking water on hand pumps in the yard.
“Compare those institutions with the new consolidated school constructed and equipped at a total cost of approximately $270,612,” the newspaper’s editorial stated.
The editorial went on to say: “Every comfort possible has been provided for the pupils, including automatic heat, modern toilets, drinking fountains and other conveniences.”
Although the 1951 editorial stressed negative features of the one-room schools — apparently as a way of reinforcing how positive a development the new consolidated school was — Elizabeth City native and retired educator Eddie Davis told Robert Kelly-Goss in an interview for a Nov. 14, 2012, article in The Daily Advance that students who attended the rural one-room schools have described their experiences as positive.
“They had to make fires, pump water, walk great distances, but all of them talk about the wonderful joys of being in those classrooms with those teachers,” Davis said at that time.
Museum of the Albemarle hosted a celebration of the one-room schoolhouses in November 2012.
Davis also noted, though, that the opening of the consolidated Pasquotank County Elementary School was a response to Black citizens’ insistence on schools that were equal to schools attended by white children.
“I think Black citizens, even though many of them were not voting at that time, were putting pressure on the school districts,” Davis said in 2012.
Black citizens also had support from two white men, Nathan Carter Newbold, the state’s director of Negro Education, and Julius Rosenwald, who joined the push for equal access to education.
Pasquotank County was recognized as a leader in creating the consolidated elementary school for the county’s Black students.
The 1951 editorial in The Advance urged other communities to follow Pasquotank’s lead.
“What has been done in Pasquotank County should be an example to everyone,” the editorial stated.